Quebec court rejects Turcotte’s bid to be eligible for parole before 17 years

MONTREAL — Quebec’s Court of Appeal has unanimously rejected child-killer Guy Turcotte’s bid to reduce the number of years he must serve in prison before being eligible for parole.

In a ruling released Thursday, the court upheld the parole eligibility ruling in the case of the former cardiologist who murdered his two children.

Turcotte was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years by Quebec Superior Court Justice Andre Vincent.

He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier a total of 46 times in February 2009.

He was found not criminally responsible at his first trial and was sent to a psychiatric hospital in Montreal and released in December 2012.

An appeals court overturned that verdict and Turcotte had to stand trial again, where he was found guilty.

The Crown contended during the 2015 trial that Turcotte killed his children as an act of vengeance against his then-estranged wife, Isabelle Gaston, because she was having an affair with one of his friends and because he could not handle the notion of being replaced by another man in their lives.

Defence lawyers said Turcotte was suicidal at the time and drank windshield washer fluid to kill himself. They argued that when he felt he was dying, he decided to take his children with him so they would not have to discover his body.

Turcotte’s lawyers had argued the sentencing judge didn’t take their client’s mental state into account in the decision and had sought to reduce the amount of time he had to serve before applying for release.

Previous story
WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Just Posted

A night to celebrate ‘the Bard of the Yukon’

Bruce Jacobson’s ‘At Your Service’ performances raises money for Red Deer Public Library

Is racism becoming more overt lately in Red Deer?

Some residents believe local bigots have become “emboldened”

Former Mountie who faced discrimination battle says coming forward takes courage

Alice Clark who won a lawsuit against RCMP in 1994 applauds officers in new lawsuit for speaking up

Sylvan Lake’s new health service off to good start

Urgent Care Committee gave update to Lacombe County on Thursday and asked for funding help

Airport looking to join ultra low-cost carrier market

New direction for Red Deer Airport

WATCH: Spanish Immersion program continues to thrive in Red Deer, despite three school moves

Grade 5 ‘graduation’ held at Vista Grande school

People fatally shot at Maryland newspaper, suspect arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Multiple people were shot Thursday, some of them fatally,… Continue reading

Construction on Red Deer’s 48 Avenue to begin Tuesday

The work is expected to be complete by mid-Septmeber

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month