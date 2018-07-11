Quebec liquor store workers turn wine labels around as pressure tactic

MONTREAL — Stalled contract negotiations between the Quebec Liquor Corp. and its employees are making workers go topsy-turvy.

Unionized employees at one downtown Montreal outlet obscured the labels Wednesday by turning around all the bottles of wine and liquor on the shelves.

There was also a media report of one store in the Saguenay region where all the signs indicating prices had been turned upside down, forcing shoppers to twist their heads in order to see how much the alcohol cost.

Quebec operates about 400 stores through a government-controlled corporation and has a monopoly on all liquor and most wine sales in the province.

Unionized employees are showing their displeasure with protracted contract negotiations and have voted to give their union executive the power to call up to six strike days.

Tactics by workers vary from store to store. One outlet located on Montreal’s Ste-Catherine Street decided against turning bottles around and has instead plastered the outside windows with large stickers carrying the slogan, A Proper Collective Agreement.

Union president Katia Lelievre said her executive hasn’t given any order on how individual outlets should express their frustration with the state of negotiations.

“You have to understand, employees aren’t happy, so there are regional initiatives that are being done,” she said in an interview. ”The employees are saying to the (corporation), ‘You’re turning our collective agreement around, so we’ll turn the bottles around.’”

Negotiations have proven difficult regarding weekend work hours and conditions of part-time employees.

One employee at a downtown Montreal outlet said Wednesday the union would like to make work schedules easier for people with families.

“One week I get no hours, the next week they call me in the morning and tell me to come in that afternoon,” said the man, who didn’t want to give his name because he wasn’t authorized to speak to the media. “For a single mom or dad, it’s hard to live like that.”

Lelievre said both sides will be back at the negotiating table Thursday and Friday but she wouldn’t say whether her executive will call for a strike if an agreement isn’t reached by the weekend.

About 70 per cent of her 5,500 members are part-time, Lelievre said, and the corporation wants to begin making full-time employees work both weekend days, which she said many don’t want to do.

“Its the precariousness of the hours that is the big problem,” she said. “On any given week, we have between 600 and 800 people who don’t have hours.

“And they are obliged to sit by the phone to see if they are working or not.”

Quebec Liquor Corp. spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault said the corporation tolerates pressure tactics “up to a certain point.”

The government agency judged that one store had too many stickers on its windows, ordered them cleaned and sent the bill to the union, he said.

“We would like to come to a negotiated agreement as soon as possible,” Gaudreault said. “We tolerate employees expressing themselves but we want it to minimize the impact on customers.”

Previous story
Family proud of B.C. man who helped rescue boys from Thailand cave
Next story
Family and protesters demand cops be named after man dies in police custody

Just Posted

Package delivery firms get ready to fill gap as Greyhound leaves Western Canada

CALGARY — Package delivery firms say they are prepared to fill the… Continue reading

Train carrying wood pulp derails in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS PEMBERTON, B.C. — A derailment involving a Canadian National… Continue reading

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

BRUSSELS — In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Manitoba premier asks colleagues to cut restrictions on inter-provincial booze

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is asking his colleagues to eliminate… Continue reading

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

TORONTO — About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer man witnesses four Grizzlies chasing down a black bear

Man captures the encounter on video on Sunday

China says US companies should lobby Washington over trade

BEIJING — China tried to step up pressure on Washington in their… Continue reading

US inflation reaches 2.9 per cent in June, highest in 6 years

WASHINGTON — Consumer prices rose in June from a year earlier at… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Roseanne’ among Emmy nomination hopefuls

LOS ANGELES — Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving… Continue reading

Lawyer: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club

Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and… Continue reading

Van Basten urges Neymar to cut out theatrics

MOSCOW — FIFA’s technical director Marco van Basten says Neymar needs to… Continue reading

Former No. 1 Kerber tops Ostapenko; into 2nd Wimbledon final

LONDON — It was clear right from the opening game of Angelique… Continue reading

Joel Plaskett helps launch instrument borrowing program at Halifax libraries

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia rocker Joel Plaskett says the library was always… Continue reading

Market Gypsy: Summer time and road trips

There are a few good reasons to pack up the car and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month