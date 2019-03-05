Quebec mother found guilty of second-degree murder in daughters’ deaths

LAVAL, Que. — A Quebec woman whose two young daughters were found dead in the family home in 2009, lying side by side in their school uniforms, has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Adele Sorella barely reacted as the guilty verdicts were read Tuesday in the deaths of Amanda, 9, and Sabrina, 8. She shed a few tears as she acknowledged loved ones leaving the courtroom in the Montreal suburb of Laval.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no possibility of parole for at least 10 years. Invited by the judge to offer sentencing suggestions, two jurors suggested she should be eligible for parole in 10 years while the other 10 jurors said it should be after 20 years.

It was the second trial on the charges for the 53-year-old Sorella. In 2013, she was found guilty of first-degree murder, but the verdict was overturned in 2017 when the Quebec Court of Appeal ruled the trial judge had erred in her instructions to the jury.

The 12 jurors were sequestered last Wednesday, with the verdict coming after six days of deliberations. Their task was complicated by the fact the girls’ bodies showed no signs of violence, and the cause of death was never established.

A pathologist testified that a hyerbaric chamber in the house used to treat Sabrina’s juvenile arthritis was a possible cause of death by asphyxia. But the defence stressed that the cause of death remained unproven and that someone else could have entered the house.

The defence also argued that even if the jury concluded Sorella killed her daughters, she should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Sorella told the court she had little memory of the day, March 31, 2009, when her daughters were found dead. And medical experts testified that Sorella experienced a dissociative episode the day of the killings.

Ultimately, the jury rejected that theory.

Crown prosecutor Simon Lapierre told the jury Sorella alone had the opportunity to kill her daughters. He said it was impossible that another person entered the family home and killed the girls, noting that there was no evidence of a break-in or struggle.

He said there was no reason to think the deaths were accidental. He reminded jurors of a first responder’s testimony that the girls were found side by side in their playroom, as if they had been laid there.

Previous story
Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Just Posted

Alberta Energy Regulator suspends fracking well linked to Monday earthquake

SYLVAN LAKE, Alta. — The Alberta Energy Regulator has ordered a company… Continue reading

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read