Rabbits saved from barn fire in Ponoka County

Firefighters with the Ponoka County East District Fire Department were called to a barn fire Feb. 21 in the later morning. Crews were there for several hours before the fire was fully quelled. There were no injuries and rabbits in the barn were rescued. Photos submitted

The incident occurred late Thursday morning northeast of the Town of Ponoka and took the fire department several hours to quell.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.