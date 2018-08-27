An evacuation alert was issued for Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast is welcome but won’t be enough to put out a fire near Waterton Lakes National Park in southern Alberta.

“We are expecting about 10 millimetres to 20 millimetres of rain tonight and into tomorrow as well,” John Stoesser said Sunday. “This weather system will limit the fire spread, it will slow the fire down, but it will not extinguish the wildfire.”

An evacuation alert remained in effect for the entire park Sunday and all backcountry trails and campsites were closed.

The Waterton townsite is the only part of the park that remains open.

Stoesser said the fire had been moderately active and moved slightly to the north and east, but remained entirely on the U.S. side of the border in Glacier National Park.

He said a Parks Canada helicopter was bucketing water to a small spot fire that broke out.

Stoesser said Parks Canada and U.S. fire managers are co-ordinating efforts closely.

Growing pains: Quebec schools bursting at the seams, buildings in terrible shape
Bullying's a big no-no, so what can parents do if their child targets other kids?

