Koen Ellison (right) and Grace Jedele ride tricycles at the second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse Barbecue at the Radisson Hotel in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Raising awareness for Bikers Against Child Abuse

Second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse was held at the Red Deer Radisson Hotel Saturday

Central Albertans were making noise to raise awareness and money for the Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) this weekend.

The second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse Barbecue was held in the Radisson Hotel parking lot Saturday, where there was a bouncy castle, live music and more.

Gary Schwandt, Radisson food and beverage manager, said he wants more people to know about Red Deer’s BACA chapter.

“They’re trying to get the Red Deer chapter fully off the ground and the more support and awareness they get could bring in potential members.

“They’re a great (group) and they’re here to help anybody in need. That’s a big thing for Red Deer to know – if anyone needs to use their services they can,” said Schwandt.

Schwandt said while money was being raised for BACA at the event, it was more about raising awareness.

“We want to get the kids and the families out to have a good time too,” he said, adding there were significantly more children and families at this year’s barbecue.

Schwandt said the barbecue will return to the Radisson next year – he said he hopes the event continues to grow.

The president of Red Deer’s BACA chapter, who goes by the name “Blindside,” said this event means a lot to the group.

“Raising awareness about child abuse, and the epidemic that it is, is important,” he said. “One in three girls and one in five boys will be abused by the time they’re 18.”

BACA has more than 5,000 members in 300-plus chapters, which are located throughout 16 countries.

“We’re here in Red Deer and ready to make an impact in the community,” Blindside said.

BACA has a meeting on the last Thursday of every month at the Radisson. For more information, visit canada.bacaworld.org.


Brandon Mackinnon flips burgers at the at the second annual Raise A Ruckus Against Child Abuse Barbecue at the Radisson Hotel in Red Deer Saturday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

