Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Officer Korey Cleland, with Alberta Correctional Services, speaks to people wandering by the scaffolding at the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta event in front of Walmart at Parkland Mall on Sunday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

By Saturday night law enforcement officers had collected $15,000 for Special Olympics with one more day to go atop Walmart at Parkland Mall.

Two officers with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta spent the weekend on scaffolding in front of the store.

One of the organizers Tracy Duval said with good weather on Sunday, hitting their $20,000 goal was possible.

“We had a rough start on Friday because of the weather. We weren’t able to get our barbecue going, but Red Deerians have come out and they’ve really, really helped us. I feel like we’re actually on track to hit our goal today,” Duval said on Sunday.

Money was raised through the barbecue, the sale of Law Enforcement Torch Run merchandise and donation collections by volunteers and Special Olympic athletes.

Funds raised go to Special Olympic programs for more than 300 athletes in Red Deer.

Duval said the interaction between officers and the public and the athletes is what makes the event such a success each year.

“(The athletes) love the officers. There’s something about that connection we’ve made with them that’s super good.”

And the event allows the public to meet officers they normally wouldn’t meet, said the RCMP dispatcher.

Law enforcement officers also enjoy the opportunity to get together for the event, she said.

“It’s great networking. We are all different agencies and this is really when we can come together and see each other. We’re really great friends because of that,” Duval said.

Participating agencies included Alberta Correctional Services, Alberta Sheriffs, Alberta Animal Services, Red Deer RCMP, Lacombe Police, Red Deer Emergency Services, Southern Alberta Operational Communications Centre RCMP Telecommunications, and military groups 41 Signal Regiment in Red Deer, and part of Alberta 41 Brigade Army Reserves.

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Alberta, Walmart and Free Our Finest partner to put on the event.



