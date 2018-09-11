Rare edition of The Advocate found

Red Deer’s Glenda Stoller brought the 1955 issue to The Advocate office this past week

Red Deer’s Glenda Stoller holds a 50th anniversary edition of the Red Deer Advocate from 1955. (Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff)

A lifelong Red Deerian recently came into possession of a rare, unopened edition of The Red Deer Advocate.

This past week Glenda Stoller brought a 50-year anniversary (1905-1955) “Golden Jubilee” edition of the paper to The Advocate office.

“The paper was all yellowed and I thought it was appropriate with it being the golden anniversary edition,” she said. “I couldn’t see if the paper was white in the middle because I didn’t want to take it apart.”

Stoller’s aunt and uncle, long-time Red Deerians Isabel and Walter Code, were the original owners of the paper.

This past spring Stoller visited her cousin in Surrey, BC, who was given the now decades-old paper after Stoller’s aunt and uncle died.

“We were going through some things earlier this year and he asked if I wanted it,” she said. “I wasn’t sure what I was going to do with it, so I thought I’d take it to The Advocate because they’d be happy to get it.”

Stoller said she the paper stayed unopened until it was given to The Advocate.



