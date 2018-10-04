RCMP activity update features plenty of stolen vehicles and drugs

Red Deer RCMP on the prowl last week across came across plenty of drugs, stolen vehicles and bad decisions.

In other words, a typical week or so.

The RCMP released its latest weekly arrest roundup as part of Project Pinpoint, a crime reduction strategy focusing on proactive policing by using analytics to identify repeat offenders and crime hot spots.

One offender was lucky not to collide with a police vehicle when he made an ill-advised escape attempt on Wednesday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., members of the RCMP’s Crime Reduction Team were on patrol downtown when they came across a suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

“When police initiated a traffic stop the vehicle briefly attempted to flee, nearly colliding with the police vehicle before coming to a stop,” say police.

“The male driver was arrested without incident and RCMP seized what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone during the arrest.”

A 52-year-old man is facing numerous charges.

On Wednesday night, RCMP took care of some unfinished business when they arrested a suspect in a stolen Dodge Durango that had fled from police two days earlier. An accomplice was left behind that time who had a loaded firearm on him and ended up facing nine charges.

RCMP were staking out the same stolen vehicle when a female suspect came out, hopped in and tried to flee when police moved in. A second police vehicle blocked her in and she surrendered without incident.

A 23-year-old woman is facing numerous charges.

Police patrolling downtown made three more arrests on Sept. 19 after spotting a stolen truck. Two women were arrested at the scene and after a brief foot chase the male driver was nabbed. All three are facing charges including possession of methamphetamine.

Another culprit is facing a robbery charge after allegedly assaulting staff who tried to detain him for shoplifting at a downtown business around 12:30 p.m. The 27-year-old is also charged with failing to comply with probation.

On Sept. 23, a man allegedly went to an acquaintance’s residence, assaulted him and tried to steal his possessions.

He didn’t get far. Police arrested him at a nearby fast food joint in north Red Deer and charged him with assault, theft under $5,000 and several traffic offences.

Hiding nearby proved a bad strategy for a woman on Sept. 28. Police responding to a break and enter in progress around 7 p.m. found a suspect hiding in the bushes at the back of the residence.

A 19-year-old is facing charges of break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with a probation order.



