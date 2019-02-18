RCMP caution public about car thefts in Red Deer area

Police are warning Red Deer residents and visitors to watch for theft from vehicles.

On Friday afternoon, some personal items were stolen from locked vehicles parked at the Canyon Ski Resort. Const. Hibbs, spokesperson for RCMP K. Division, said this was before the 2019 Canada Winter Games officially opened, and did not affect visitors or athletes.

The victims of the thefts were area residents who were skiing at the resort, said Hibbs.

He’s warning members of the public to be careful about leaving valuables visible inside parked cars.