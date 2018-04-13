RCMP charge four in Maskwacis homicide

RCMP responding to a disturbance at Maskwacis residence on April 11 find man mortally wounded

RCMP have charged two men and two women in connection with an April 11 homicide at a Samson Cree Nation residence.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance at the residence at 2:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who appeared seriously injured.

An ambulance was called and 34-year-old Jonathan Wallace Nepoose was pronounced dead about 2:50 a.m. Five adults were arrested at the scene.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit South began an investigation with the assistance of Red Deer Forensic Identification Section and Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP.

An autopsy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined the death was a homicide.

Jayson Griffith Soosay, 26, and Percy Levon Soosay, 25, both of Maskwacis, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Madison Rochelle Ward, 21, and Taylor Alyssa Threefingers, 20, also from Maskwacis, have each been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The fifth adult detained at the residence has been released from custody with no charges.

The investigation continues.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Broadcasters offer to call games to honour memory of Broncos broadcaster Bieber
Next story
Firefighters and RCMP raising funds for Humboldt

Just Posted

RCMP charge four in Maskwacis homicide

RCMP responding to a disturbance at Maskwacis residence on April 11 find man mortally wounded

Firefighters and RCMP raising funds for Humboldt

Charity barbecue and hockey game is set for Aprl 20 at Servus Arena

Broadcasters offer to call games to honour memory of Broncos broadcaster Bieber

Several Canadian broadcasters are offering to take part in an initiative to… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP reminds drivers to report motor vehicle collisions

Red Deer RCMP is reminding drivers when and how to report motor… Continue reading

Police identify man in photo linked to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur

Toronto police say they have identified a dead man who is believed… Continue reading

UPDATED: Red Deer MPs worry about Trans Mountain delay

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce host breakfast with MPs

When to say when: Study says limit alcohol to 1 drink a day

NEW YORK — Here’s some sobering news: A large international study says… Continue reading

People asked to steer clear of wayward beluga whale spotted in N.B.

POINTE-DU-CHENE, N.B. — A conservation group is urging people not to interact… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Surprises highlight big night at Commonwealth Games track

GOLD COAST, Australia — It was a night of surprises Thursday on… Continue reading

Who’s afraid of Friday the 13th?

Is friggatriskaidekaphobia harmless fun, or should we be proceeding with caution today?

Constand to confront Cosby after parade of women take aim

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser is set to take the… Continue reading

‘He was a gift:’ Broncos stats keeper remembered for math, memory, kindness

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Brody Hinz went to church every Sunday. The 18-year-old… Continue reading

Raptors hope to exorcise playoff demons against Wizards in 1st round

TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors’ slogan for the NBA playoffs says everything:… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month