RCMP charge four in Maskwacis homicide

RCMP responding to a disturbance at Maskwacis residence on April 11 find man mortally wounded

RCMP have charged two men and two women in connection with an April 11 homicide at a Samson Cree Nation residence.

Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of a disturbance at the residence at 2:15 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man who appeared seriously injured.

An ambulance was called and 34-year-old Jonathan Wallace Nepoose was pronounced dead about 2:50 a.m. Five adults were arrested at the scene.

RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit South began an investigation with the assistance of Red Deer Forensic Identification Section and Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP.

An autopsy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton determined the death was a homicide.

Jayson Griffith Soosay, 26, and Percy Levon Soosay, 25, both of Maskwacis, have each been charged with second-degree murder.

Madison Rochelle Ward, 21, and Taylor Alyssa Threefingers, 20, also from Maskwacis, have each been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Tuesday.

The fifth adult detained at the residence has been released from custody with no charges.

The investigation continues.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter