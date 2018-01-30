Red Deer RCMP arrest two individuals Tuesday morning in Riverside Meadows. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

RCMP Explosive Device Unit investigating suspicious package at Red Deer home

Red Deer RCMP are examining a suspicious package in Riverside Meadows and the RCMP Explosive Device Unit is en route.

Tuesday morning, Red Deer RCMP were conducting a search warrant at a residence at 5813 53rd Ave. when they located a suspicious item.

The item led to the calling of the Explosive Device Unit, which is on its way to investigate the residence and deal with the item.

Meanwhile, Red Deer RCMP are going door-to-door evacuating nearby residence and businesses as a precaution.

It has not been determined if the item is dangerous at this time; the evacuation and the attendance of the EDU are precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.

The evacuation and investigation are expected to last several hours. Those impacted will be offered alternate shelter and supports in the interim.

Citizens are asked to comply with police requests and avoid the area.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
