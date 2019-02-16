(Advocate file photo).

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., say robbery and kidnap victim was found safe

THE CANADIAN PRESS

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Mounties say a woman was found unharmed after she was kidnapped following a robbery in Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday.

Police say the woman and two men were robbed by two men carrying firearms before the alleged kidnapping.

They say the woman was found unharmed on Friday in a vehicle that was taken from one of the robbery victims as it travelled from Kelowna to Kamloops.

A male and a female were arrested after the vehicle was stopped by police, who also took one of the robbery suspects into custody in Kelowna.

The RCMP say they are trying to find the second man they believe was involved in the robbery.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says police were not able to release information about the case as it unfolded because of concerns for the safety of the woman they believe was taken against her will.

“First and foremost, our concern was for the woman who had been kidnapped,” she says in a news release. “The danger that she was in cannot be overemphasized. Officers knew that the suspects were armed. It was unknown what their intent was regarding her life.”

The RCMP said they will forward information to the British Columbia Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

“It is clear this was a targeted crime and involved participants in the local Kamloops drug trade,” police said in the news release.

Previous story
Rural crooks using drones to target properties
Next story
Saskatchewan NDP calls for plan to reduce child hunger, cites high food bank use

Just Posted

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

THE CANADIAN PRESS HOUSTON, B.C. — Coastal GasLink says it has suspended… Continue reading

Syrian chocolatier to hire, mentor refugees: ‘They come here to contribute’

ANTIGONISH, N.S. — A one-time Syrian refugee who founded a thriving Nova… Continue reading

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., say robbery and kidnap victim was found safe

THE CANADIAN PRESS KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Mounties say a woman was… Continue reading

Saskatchewan NDP calls for plan to reduce child hunger, cites high food bank use

THE CANADIAN PRESS SASKATOON — Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Community ‘comes together’ at opening ceremonies

The nation will focus its eyes on Red Deer for the next… Continue reading

South African activists try to protect endangered pangolins

JOHANNESBURG — As World Pangolin Day is marked around the globe, Saturday,… Continue reading

Fourteen ‘dream’ homes ordered evacuated as sinkholes open in Sechelt, B.C.

Greg and Gerry Latham spent Friday morning scrambling to pack up family… Continue reading

Former B.C. premier Gordon Campbell accused of sexual assault: British newspaper

LONDON — A British newspaper says police in London are investigating an… Continue reading

Graham: U.S. should be stronger on Canadians detained in China

MUNICH — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Friday the response by the… Continue reading

Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

By Stephanie Taylor THE CANADIAN PRESS MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader… Continue reading

Games athletes making themselves at home at RDC

Red Deer College’s campus will be home for the athletes during the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alix resident captures beams of light near Lacombe

Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer photos have since gone viral around the world

Welcome message from the mayor

On behalf of Red Deer city council, the City of Red Deer… Continue reading

Most Read