RCMP investigate theft from County of Paintearth

Coronation RCMP seek public’s assistance

Coronation RCMP are investigating a break and enter and truck theft that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police said at about 2:15 p.m. someone stole the truck from the County of Paintearth shop compound located on Hwy 12 and Range Road 143.

The vehicle was driven through the gate on the west side of the compound to Range Road 143 and driven north.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who witnessed someone driving the vehicle, or any other suspicious vehicles in the area at the time, is asked to contact Coronation RCMP or call their local police detachment. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend
Next story
Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

Just Posted

Canadian drillers moving rigs south to chase better prospects in Texas oilfields

CALGARY — A growing number of Canadian drilling rigs are being moved… Continue reading

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

WASHINGTON — Facing scores of his fellow Republicans publicly pleading with him… Continue reading

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Canada in middle of pack on polar bear protection: World Wildlife Fund

Canada’s polar bear protection is getting good marks from an international conservation… Continue reading

Health care just the latest industry Amazon seeks to upend

NEW YORK — When Amazon sets its sights on a new industry,… Continue reading

Alleged bank robbers arrested after stopping at Tim Hortons in New Brunswick

RICHIBUCTO, N.B. — A pair of alleged New Brunswick bank robbers were… Continue reading

‘Halifax is not the garrison town of Edward Cornwallis,’ mayor says

Halifax council has voted to immediately remove a statue of Edward Cornwallis… Continue reading

Federal centre flags signs of cash linked to fentanyl scourge in new alert

OTTAWA — Traffickers are exploiting Canadian money service businesses to buy deadly… Continue reading

Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The moon is putting on a rare cosmic… Continue reading

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month