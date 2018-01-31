RCMP investigate theft from County of Paintearth

Coronation RCMP are investigating a break and enter and truck theft that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Police said at about 2:15 p.m. someone stole the truck from the County of Paintearth shop compound located on Hwy 12 and Range Road 143.

The vehicle was driven through the gate on the west side of the compound to Range Road 143 and driven north.

The vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who witnessed someone driving the vehicle, or any other suspicious vehicles in the area at the time, is asked to contact Coronation RCMP or call their local police detachment. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



