RCMP investigate two break-ins at Red Deer hair salons

An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products and colours stolen

Red Deer RCMP are looking for suspects who broke into two hair salons and stole significant amounts of hair products this week.

In the first break-in shortly before 5 a.m. on Wednesday, RCMP responded to a report of possible shots fired in the Kentwood neighbourhood, in conjunction with an alarm indicating a window had been broken at a hair salon on Kent Street.

Police recovered a shell casing and determined that the window had been shot, presumably to gain access to the salon. An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products and colours were stolen from the salon.

Shortly before 6 a.m. today, police responded to a break-in at a beauty supply business on 45 St. and 55 Ave. A truck backed through the glass window to gain access to the salon, causing significant damage, police said. Thieves stole a large number of hair extensions and unknown quantities of professional hair products.

RCMP believe the two early morning break-ins on Wednesday and Thursday may be related.

If you have information about these crimes, contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


