Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

RCMP laid 34 charges against eight people and seized 11 stolen vehicles, drugs and a sawed-off rifle during a four-day covert operation last week.

The operation ran in Red Deer and area from Dec. 5-8 and included RCMP officers from a number of units.

Police said covert strategies were used to avoid putting the public at risk from fleeing suspects driving dangerously or ramming police vehicles to escape arrest.

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said crooks have not seen the last of these kinds of police efforts.

“While we aren’t going to divulge our methods of locating and tracking criminals in stolen vehicles in order to arrest them without harm to the public or to our police officers, I will say that our community – and the prolific criminals within it – can expect to hear about more of these types of operations,” says Grobmeier, in a Friday news release announcing the busts.

“Red Deer RCMP continue to aggressively apply pressure to habitual offenders through a wide range of targeted, evidence-based crime reduction strategies. This approach is how we police in Red Deer every day.”

In all, 13 people were arrested and 34 outstanding warrants executed.

Officers from the Red Deer RCMP Community Response Unit, general investigative service and general duty, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Blackfalds RCMP and Police Dog Services were involved.

During the arrests, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were seized along with the rifle and bear spray.

Five men and three women between the ages of 22 and 45 were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

At least two of the stolen vehicles had been taken when they were left unlocked and running, said police. A number of those arrested had numerous outstanding warrants, 15 in one case and 11 in another.

A 29-year-old man was found by police sitting in a stolen vehicle in a handicapped parking space outside a gas station. He was found with bear spray in violation of court-imposed release conditions and is now facing six criminal charges as well as a traffic charge for parking in a handicapped spot.

A 34-year-old man was charged for impaired driving after he drove over a median in front of police involved in the covert operation. In that case, the vehicle was not stolen.

RCMP also recovered other stolen property and the investigation is continuing.



