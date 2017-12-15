Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

RCMP laid 34 charges against eight people and seized 11 stolen vehicles, drugs and a sawed-off rifle during a four-day covert operation last week.

The operation ran in Red Deer and area from Dec. 5-8 and included RCMP officers from a number of units.

Police said covert strategies were used to avoid putting the public at risk from fleeing suspects driving dangerously or ramming police vehicles to escape arrest.

Red Deer RCMP Insp. Gerald Grobmeier said crooks have not seen the last of these kinds of police efforts.

“While we aren’t going to divulge our methods of locating and tracking criminals in stolen vehicles in order to arrest them without harm to the public or to our police officers, I will say that our community – and the prolific criminals within it – can expect to hear about more of these types of operations,” says Grobmeier, in a Friday news release announcing the busts.

“Red Deer RCMP continue to aggressively apply pressure to habitual offenders through a wide range of targeted, evidence-based crime reduction strategies. This approach is how we police in Red Deer every day.”

In all, 13 people were arrested and 34 outstanding warrants executed.

Officers from the Red Deer RCMP Community Response Unit, general investigative service and general duty, the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Blackfalds RCMP and Police Dog Services were involved.

During the arrests, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine were seized along with the rifle and bear spray.

Five men and three women between the ages of 22 and 45 were arrested and are facing numerous charges.

At least two of the stolen vehicles had been taken when they were left unlocked and running, said police. A number of those arrested had numerous outstanding warrants, 15 in one case and 11 in another.

A 29-year-old man was found by police sitting in a stolen vehicle in a handicapped parking space outside a gas station. He was found with bear spray in violation of court-imposed release conditions and is now facing six criminal charges as well as a traffic charge for parking in a handicapped spot.

A 34-year-old man was charged for impaired driving after he drove over a median in front of police involved in the covert operation. In that case, the vehicle was not stolen.

RCMP also recovered other stolen property and the investigation is continuing.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Just Posted

RCMP make numerous arrests in covert stolen vehicle operation

Eight people facing 34 charges after four-day police operation last week

‘A clear message’ UCP Leader Jason Kenney wins Calgary Lougheed byelection

CALGARY — Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Jason Kenney threw down the… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry May 19

LONDON — Kensington Palace says the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan… Continue reading

California issues 1st licenses for legal pot market

LOS ANGELES — California’s legal marijuana market is finally, fitfully, taking shape.… Continue reading

Electric cars will be cheaper than gas models but Canada lags in EV policy

OTTAWA — A Canadian energy think tank says the world is less… Continue reading

Red Deer woman raises alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

More to be done to ensure timely justice, retiring Beverley McLachlin says

Canada’s retiring top judge says more must be done to ensure the… Continue reading

Labrador mayor who was shot in face in hunting accident has died

John Hickey accidently shot himself while checking rabbit snares

Shelter dogs could go vegan in Los Angeles

Los Angeles may soon be home to a lot more vegan dogs.… Continue reading

The coolest way to serve coffee at dinner’s end

I can put together a decent dinner party. But when it comes… Continue reading

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

One of the thousands of firefighters battling a series of wildfires across… Continue reading

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division focuses on mental wellness

Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division schools have implemented positive mental health… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

UPDATE: Second death in highway collision south of Alder Flats

Both men were passengers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month