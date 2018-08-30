RCMP offers driver safety tips for Labour Day, back-to-school season

With the school season right around the corner, Alberta RCMP are offering traffic safety tips for drivers.

Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, said traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

“As students head back to school, we encourage all road users, students, parents and drivers alike, to remain alert and respect the law. School bus safety, crosswalk safety and school zones will be top of mind,” said Graham.

Students are asked to walk on sidewalks, use marked crosswalks and intersections and refrain from listening to loud music or texting while walking. Parents should go over safety tips with their children, such as making eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Police also ask drivers to be careful when in and around school zones by respecting the posted speed limit and expecting to see students crossing roads.

RCMP say Alberta highways will be busy throughout the Labour Day long weekend, with people returning from holidays and public transit and school buses operating their regular routes.

During Labour Day long weekend last year there were 394 vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction; four involved fatalities and 47 involved injuries.

In 2017, speeding was believed to be a factor in at least one of five fatal collisions and impairment by alcohol or drugs was a factor in at least one of three fatal collisions.

Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs, said the top priority in integrated traffic units is to ensure all roads are safe.

“As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, we remind drivers to share the road with other motorists and to respect the law,” he said.



