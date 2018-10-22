RCMP officer fires his gun in confrontation with suspects near Maskwacis

RCMP were called to Samson First Nation with report of shots fired early on Monday morning

A Maskwacis RCMP responding to a gun call fired his weapon in a confrontation with two suspects early Monday morning.

Police said that just after midnight officers responded to a call of shots fired on the Samson First Nation in the Maskwacis area.

“The two members were searching for a suspect on foot when a confrontation occurred between two suspects and the officers which resulted in the discharge of a police weapon,” said police.‎

One suspect was injured and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at an Edmonton hospital. A second suspect has been located.

“No officers were hurt and there was no concern for public safety at any point.” police say.

The Director of Law Enforcement has been notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding police conduct. The RCMP remains the lead investigating agency on the events leading up to the serious incident, with ASIRT having carriage of the review of police actions.

Alberta RCMP will not be commenting further on this incident.


