RCMP officers cleared in 2015 Red Deer fatality

Red Deer RCMP officers have been cleared in the death of a 45-year-old man near Waskasoo Creek in 2015.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) conducted an investigation after Darryll Daniels’ body was found in a wooded area near 32 Street Nov. 11, 2015 – about a month after RCMP attempted to arrest the man in the same area.

The investigation was done to determine whether any act or omission by RCMP officers caused or contributed to his death.

The two primary focuses were whether his death was caused by police using force or if there was negligence in failing to locate him.

On Oct. 6, 2015, Red Deer RCMP tried to pull over a stolen Honda Civic being driven. When the man didn’t pull over, police deployed a spike belt and stopped the vehicle. The man fled on foot into the wooded area.

READ MORE: ‘I was looking every where for him’

Police chased the man on foot. One officer came close to catching him, but the man was able to hop a fence and escape.

Officers searched the area with the help of a police service dog. An individual believed to be the man was seen running toward Waskasoo Creek, but he couldn’t be found.

After finding no sign of where he went, police called off the search. The man’s identification was found in the stolen Honda.

On Oct. 21, a family member of the man filed a missing person report, leading to an investigation into his whereabouts.

On Nov. 11, his body was found submerged in Waskasoo Creek, the area he was last seen.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was non-criminal.

The ASIRT investigation determined the officers’ conduct in the attempt to arrest and locate the man did not, in any way, cause his death.

At no time was there actual physical contact between the man and any of the involved officers. Additionally, the search was appropriately conducted and resourced.

No criminal charges will stem from this incident.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake property owners to pay $383 more in taxes and utilities for 2018
Next story
UPDATED: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

Just Posted

UPDATED: Eight more police officers could be added to Red Deer detachment

City council gets some good fiscal news

Cold week ahead in Red Deer

Red Deerians should make sure they bundle up and stay warm this… Continue reading

Red Deer gets new fire chief

Ken McMullen comes to Red Deer from Calgary Emergency Management Agency

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Popular broadcast will come to Lacombe on Feb. 3-4 weekend

New sports fields in north east Red Deer get named sponsor

Alberta European Motorworks agrees to 10-year sponsrship deal

UPDATED: Downtown businesses meet to talk about Red Deer crime

RCMP provide information and answer questions

Central Alberta’s Gord Bamford talks new album, playing hockey with Jim Cuddy

Before he joined Gord Bamford in one of the songs on his… Continue reading

Brett Kissel is coming to Red Deer

Kissel is in Red Deer on Jan. 19 as part of the biggest Canadian Country music tour

Closing arguments to end today at Lac-Megantic criminal negligence trial

Final arguments are into their last day at the jury trial of… Continue reading

UPDATED: Finance minister in Red Deer to talk budget

Joe Ceci meets with business representatives at Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Cougar hunt in Alberta sparks debate among scientists, hunters and activists

Hunters have been killing cougars in Alberta for decades. They often follow… Continue reading

Animal rights group appeals B.C. court decision over euthanized bear cub

Association of Fur-Bearing Animals filed a petition in court, challenging Consersvation services

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month