RCMP officers cleared in 2015 Red Deer fatality

Red Deer RCMP officers have been cleared in the death of a 45-year-old man near Waskasoo Creek in 2015.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) conducted an investigation after Darryll Daniels’ body was found in a wooded area near 32 Street Nov. 11, 2015 – about a month after RCMP attempted to arrest the man in the same area.

The investigation was done to determine whether any act or omission by RCMP officers caused or contributed to his death.

The two primary focuses were whether his death was caused by police using force or if there was negligence in failing to locate him.

On Oct. 6, 2015, Red Deer RCMP tried to pull over a stolen Honda Civic being driven. When the man didn’t pull over, police deployed a spike belt and stopped the vehicle. The man fled on foot into the wooded area.

READ MORE: ‘I was looking every where for him’

Police chased the man on foot. One officer came close to catching him, but the man was able to hop a fence and escape.

Officers searched the area with the help of a police service dog. An individual believed to be the man was seen running toward Waskasoo Creek, but he couldn’t be found.

After finding no sign of where he went, police called off the search. The man’s identification was found in the stolen Honda.

On Oct. 21, a family member of the man filed a missing person report, leading to an investigation into his whereabouts.

On Nov. 11, his body was found submerged in Waskasoo Creek, the area he was last seen.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was non-criminal.

The ASIRT investigation determined the officers’ conduct in the attempt to arrest and locate the man did not, in any way, cause his death.

At no time was there actual physical contact between the man and any of the involved officers. Additionally, the search was appropriately conducted and resourced.

No criminal charges will stem from this incident.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in serious injury or death to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter