RCMP on scene of collision near Rimbey

Hwy 53 down to one lane at collision scene

Hwy 53 near Rimbey is down to one lane because of a morning collision.

Shortly after 5:00 A.M. on September 19, RCMP and emergency crews responded to a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 53. The collision has occurred near the intersection of Range Road 40, west of Rimbey.

The highway is currently restricted to one lane due to the collision and emergency responders on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and utilize alternate routes. This detour is expected to be in place for several hours while the investigation takes place.


