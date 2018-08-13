RCMP recover man’s body from Brazeau Reservoir

The RCMP found the body of a 29-year-old who fell off a guard rail at the Brazeau Reservoir Aug. 3.

The RCMP recovered the man’s body from the water Saturday.

On Aug. 3 Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to the area around 4:30 a.m. where the man fell over the edge after climbing on the guard rail of the reservoir.

On Aug. 4, the search was treated as a body recovery. RCMP officers were out on boats and several other agencies were working to recover the body.



