RCMP investigators on the scene of an officer-related shooting at the intersection of Hwy 11 and Range Road 234 Thursday afternoon near Alix. Bashaw Mounties shot and killed a man at the scene around 9:15 a.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Central Alberta RCMP rural crime investigator starting soon

The plainclothes Mountie will be joined by another rural crime investigator this summer

The first Mountie for a new Central Alberta rural crime beat has been selected and will soon be on the job.

In an initiative bankrolled by Lacombe and Red Deer Counties, two plainclothes RCMP will team up to tackle a rising tide of rural crime.

“We’re very excited to get this initiative off the ground and see what kind of impact it can have,” said Keith Boras, Lacombe County manager of environmental and protective services.

“(Rural crime) is definitely a concern of our ratepayers in Lacombe County.”

The officer is from the area and will be able to get up to speed on the rural crime file quickly.

“They should have a pretty good understanding of the area,” said Boras. “I think it’s very beneficial to get somebody local.”

The general investigative services (GIS) officer, who is expected to be on the job in the next few weeks, will work with Central Alberta counterparts in Red Deer and other communities, such as Sylvan Lake, which has one GIS officer.

A second officer is expected to arrive in the summer.

Then-Blackfalds RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Ken Morrison approached the counties with the rural crime investigator proposition last year.

The money was not in the RCMP budget to hire the officers otherwise, he said

Lacombe County agreed last May to a three-year agreement that will cost the county $462,000. In March, Red Deer County council had approved a similar commitment to spend up to $115,000 per year for a GIS officer.

Agreements had to be signed with the RCMP and an approval granted by the Alberta Solicitor General allowing the municipalities to fund the officers.

“It’s been a process. It’s taken about a year to get it going,” said Boras.

Municipalities have long had the power to pay for what are known as enhanced policing positions, he said. Lacombe County partly pays for school resource officers under the program.

“That avenue has always been available to us. This is really the first time we’ve taken it up outside of the regular school resource program.”

There have been no signs over the past year that rural crime is on the wane.

In February, commanders from the five RCMP detachments that work within Lacombe County’s boundaries, met with council to update them on the local enforcement picture.

“Based on that update, rural crime has not improved,” said Boras. “It’s still a big issue out there.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Really scary for us:’ Wife of Alberta man charged in farm shooting terrified
Next story
Red Deer is getting a new seniors’ apartment building

Just Posted

Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Westerner Park craft sale

Flu-related deaths increase to 21 in Central Alberta

89 Albertans with the flu have died this season

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal soon

WASHINGTON — NAFTA negotiating teams will keep bargaining through the weekend in… Continue reading

Red Deer is getting a new seniors’ apartment building

Construction to begin in June, says developer

Central Alberta RCMP rural crime investigator starting soon

The plainclothes Mountie will be joined by another rural crime investigator this summer

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

WASHINGTON — Susette Kelo’s Supreme Court case now has a Hollywood ending,… Continue reading

Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season were… Continue reading

U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month