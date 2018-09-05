RCMP say firearm at Red Deer’s Superstore Sunday was not real

Red Deer RCMP say a man who appeared to be carrying a firearm at the Real Canadian Superstore was arrested Sunday afternoon.

But it was not a real gun, RCMP said Wednesday.

Police said someone spotted a young man inside the store around 3:10 p.m. and called police. The young man was arrested without any incident and charges are pending.

The man will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

No more details are available at this time.



