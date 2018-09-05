File Photo

RCMP say firearm at Red Deer’s Superstore Sunday was not real

Charges pending against a young man

Red Deer RCMP say a man who appeared to be carrying a firearm at the Real Canadian Superstore was arrested Sunday afternoon.

But it was not a real gun, RCMP said Wednesday.

Police said someone spotted a young man inside the store around 3:10 p.m. and called police. The young man was arrested without any incident and charges are pending.

The man will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

No more details are available at this time.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment
Next story
RDSO’s request for $125,000 of annual city funding was denied over timing, not merit

Just Posted

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

RDSO’s request for $125,000 of annual city funding was denied over timing, not merit

Orchestra told to return to council with request during 2019 budget process

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Council approves new bylaw for business licencing

Changes in store for Red Deer businesses

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor ‘struggling to get his speech back:’ family

SASKATOON — One of 13 players who survived a hockey bus crash… Continue reading

Former Canadian, American hostages engaged in custody battle

OTTAWA — Newly unsealed court documents are giving a window into a… Continue reading

Culture battle remains at NAFTA talks, with status of Super Bowl ads unresolved

WASHINGTON — While Donald Trump has waged a public war with defiant… Continue reading

Warning issued in Banff National Park after female wolf approaches campers

BANFF, Alta. — A warning is in effect in Banff National Park… Continue reading

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pouring cold water on Alberta’s… Continue reading

Gordon, never a hurricane, killed child in mobile home

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. — Tropical Storm Gordon never became a hurricane but… Continue reading

Fears rise, goods like diapers vanish in Iran currency crash

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s rial fell to a record low on Wednesday… Continue reading

#NotInvisible: Why are Native American women vanishing?

VALIER, Mont. — The searchers rummage through the abandoned trailer, flipping over… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month