RCMP say only one of two blasts at a parkade near Edmonton was deliberate

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — Police say only one of two explosions that rocked a parkade east of Edmonton earlier this week was deliberate, and they say the suspect who died after the incident shot himself.

RCMP had already identified Kane Kosolowsky, 21, as the man who was discovered injured Tuesday evening in a vehicle at a complex in Sherwood Park that houses Strathcona County’s civic offices, a library and a restaurant.

He died later in hospital.

Investigators now say the initial explosion was intentional, and that the suspect returned to his vehicle and then suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say the first explosion damaged a number of nearby vehicles, and that a second blast occurred when a gas tank in one of those vehicles caught fire.

Police say they still don’t have a motive, and they continue to say they aren’t seeking any other suspects.

“The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and Special Tactical Operations spent three days searching the buildings and surrounding area for additional threats to public safety. No additional threats were located,” a police news release issued Saturday stated.

The second blast happened after police arrived, but no one else was injured in the explosions.

RCMP have said there’s no indication Kosolowsky was connected with any group or ideology.

The man’s family said in a statement Thursday that what happened was out of character for him and they are shocked and devastated.

Police said Saturday that the Kosolowsky family has cooperated fully with the investigation, and that their thoughts are with his loved ones as they also search for answers.

The release said forensic examiners are working to determine the type of explosive that was used for the first blast, but that investigation is expected to take several weeks.

An examination of the suspect’s vehicle led to the seizure of multiple firearms, the release said, but no additional explosives were found in his vehicle or any other vehicles.

About 600 employees work out of the county building, but the county’s mayor, Rod Frank, said most of them had gone for the day when the blasts occurred.

The library was open at the time and was safely evacuated.

Son says mother who was allegedly pushed onto tracks in Calgary is thankful
Legacies of the First World War: Canadian veterans' battle for benefits, support

