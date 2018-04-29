File photo

RCMP say three boys dead in Manitoba after being struck by vehicle

NELSON HOUSE, Man. — Police say three boys have died after they were struck by a vehicle in northern Manitoba.

RCMP say a 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were on Provincial Road 620, two kilometres north of Nelson House on Saturday night when they were hit by a vehicle with five people in it.

Investigators say two of the children were walking and one was riding a bike on the road at the time.

Police allege the 27-year-old driver from Nelson House got out of his vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

He surrendered to the Nelson House RCMP detachment later in the night.

Police say alcohol was a factor in the collision and charges are pending against the driver, who has not been publicly identified.

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, sent condolences to members of a Cree First Nation based in Nelson House Sunday.

“My heart goes out to the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation and the families of three young boys tragically killed last night while out for a bike ride. Extending love and support to all who knew them,” Bellegarde wrote on Twitter.

Others also tweeted their support for the community.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister posted his thoughts: “Our hearts go out to the families of three young boys who left us far too soon. To the entire community of Nelson House and NCN, we mourn this heartbreaking loss with you.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs tweeted condolences on behalf of Grand Chief Arlen Dumas and assembly members.

Nelson House is about 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg and 80 kilometres west of Thompson, Man. It is made up of four reserves, according to the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation’s website.

The Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation has around 4,600 members.

Previous story
VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County
Next story
B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

Just Posted

Red Deer drivers are paying more at the pumps

“It seems like every summer it takes a jump, during special holidays – they knock up the price.”

Anxiety, fear and grief normal at this stage for van attack witnesses: experts

TORONTO — Konstantin Goulich had only travelled steps from his apartment building… Continue reading

People talk female empowerment at Red Deer Women’s Show

People at the Red Deer Women’s Show were saying movements like Me… Continue reading

Lacombe council to look into silencing train whistles

Lacombe council will look into stopping noisy trains from blowing their whistles… Continue reading

Three die in highway collision south of Maskwacis

Two people who died were on a motorcycle

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

Here’s how to make your own version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night… . No matter what you’re… Continue reading

B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana… Continue reading

Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — As flood waters in Fredericton began to show some signs… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Health care new front for transgender rights under Trump

WASHINGTON — Military service. Bathroom use. And now health care. The Trump… Continue reading

‘Infinity War’ opens with record $250M, passing ‘Star Wars’

NEW YORK — A few dozen superheroes lifted “Avengers: Infinity War” to… Continue reading

Comedy duo apologizes for ‘Indian with STDs’ joke at Broncos tribute concert

SASKATOON — An American comedy duo is apologizing for a joke they… Continue reading

Lakeview Optimist Club raising funds through laughter

The eighth annual Lakeview Optimist Comedy Show is May 5 at the community centre

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month