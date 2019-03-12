RCMP search for dognapper after theft of pooch from fenced yard in B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia’s Okanagan region are searching for a suspected dognapper, after a woman coaxed a young golden retriever out of a fenced yard and ran away with the animal.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows a woman in a dark-coloured jacket and white toque opening the gate at a Kelowna home, calling the 18-month-old dog, named Atlas, and then leading it down the street.

Police say the theft happened at about 7:30 p.m. on March 9, in the city’s Mission area.

They say the Caucasian, blond-haired woman is also believed to be linked to a white sports utility vehicle.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says there are some indications that the woman may have targeted Atlas.

But officers will treat the dognapping as random until there is more evidence to support that theory.

“At this time there are no other similar reports that we are aware of,” O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Police have followed up on some investigative leads, as they continue their efforts to identify the woman in the video and ultimately locate Atlas.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.