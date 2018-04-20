RCMP searching for man who may be armed

Citizens should not approach James Holley if spotted, says police.

James Holley

Red Deer RCMP are searching for a man who may be armed who allegedly broke court-imposed release conditions.

James Holley, 43, is wanted on warrants in connection with a Monday incident, said police.

“Holley is arrestable for flight from police resulting from a search warrant executed on April 16, 2018,” says RCMP in a news release.

“Holley is believed to be in possession of firearms.”

RCMP said they believe Holley is in the Red Deer area.

He is described as Aboriginal, 1.93 m tall (six-foot-four), 109 kg (240 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.

Citizens are advised not to approach Holley if he is seen; instead, please contact Red Deer RCMP immediately at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.


