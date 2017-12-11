Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle

Ponoka RCMP are investigating an incident where a 54-year-old man died after a loose tire struck his car Dec. 10 near Ponoka. Police say the tire appears to be that of a semi tractor. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP are looking for witnesses to an apparent freak fatal Hwy 2 collision on Sunday.

Police said they responded to single-vehicle collision about 6:50 p.m. on Hwy 2 at the Hwy 53 overpass. A northbound vehicle appears to have lost control and struck a guard rail before coming to rest.

The 54-year-old male driver was declared dead at the scene by EMS. A female passenger suffered minor injuries.

RCMP believe that a large tire, such as those on a semi-trailer, may have come loose from a southbound truck and hit the northbound vehicle, fatally injuring the driver before the vehicle went out of control.

“This appears to be a very tragic, unexpected, freak incident” says Ponoka RCMP Sgt. Chris Smiley. “We want to speak to anyone who might know anything, in order to bring some closure to this investigation, both from an investigational perspective and for the family’s sake.”

Anyone with information should call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.



