RCMP seeking missing Red Deer teen

If anyone has seen Latesha Dunlop-Perrault, please contact police

Red Deer RCMP are seek public help in locating 16 year old Latesha Dunlop-Perrault

Police are asking for assistance to find Dunlop-Perrault, who was reported missing out of Red Deer on October 11. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

She is described as: Caucasian, five-foot-eight inches tall, 140 pounds, with shoulder-length dark brown hair, hazel eyes and a butterfly tattoo on left forearm and other tattoos on legs and right shoulder blade

If you have been in contact with Latesha Dunlop-Perrault or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.