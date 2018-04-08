There was heavy police presence near Wetaskiwin on Highway 13 on Saturday night. Snapchat photo

RCMP: Suspicious death in Stettler and police presence near Wetaskiwin linked

RCMP and Major Crimes Unit are investigating a suspicious death on Friday in Stettler.

Since then the police were investigating into the man’s death, who was found dead inside a residence. Police were looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck with an Alberta licence plate. The vehicle belonged to the victim.

At about 8:00 p.m., on Saturday, RCMP located the Ford truck. There was heavy police presence near Highway 13 and Range Road 254 Saturday.

Occupants of the truck: two men and two women were taken into custody on Highway 13 near Wetaskiwin, in relation to possession of property obtained by crime.

The investigation into the suspicious death continues.

RCMP has no further details at this time.


Most Read

