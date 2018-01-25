RCMP to be sentenced in Moncton shooting spree that left three officers dead

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Police keep watch on a house as they search for a heavily armed gunman following the shooting of three Mounties in Moncton, N.B. The RCMP faces sentencing Friday for Labour Code violations in the 2014 Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage that left three officers dead – but a spokesman for members says the real work needs to come outside the courtroom.

MONCTON, N.B. — The RCMP faces sentencing Friday for Labour Code violations in the 2014 Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage that left three officers dead — but a spokesman for members says the real work needs to come outside the courtroom.

Terry McKee of the Mounted Police Professional Association of Canada says what’s needed is accountability of the force’s top brass.

“The policing community as a whole is a victim out of this. It’s purely as a result of the incompetence of the senior executives of the RCMP,” McKee said.

“Justice is never served by imposing any amount of a fine paid by the taxpayer for fatal decisions made by individuals,” he said.

Constables Doug Larche, Fabrice Gevaudan and Dave Ross were killed, while constables Eric Dubois and Darlene Goguen were injured when gunman Justin Bourque went hunting police officers in a Moncton neighbourhood.

Bourque had targeted officers in the hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion.

The force was convicted of failing to provide its members with adequate use-of-force equipment and user training.

Carbine rifles were not available to general duty officers at the time of the Moncton shootings, and during the trial, numerous witnesses said they could have made a difference.

The high-powered carbines were approved in 2011, but their rollout was delayed on several occasions.

Then-commissioner Bob Paulson testified during the RCMP’s trial that management had concerns over the possible militarization of the force.

He told the court he worried the carbines could “distance the public from the police.” His testimony was met with anger and frustration from some members of the force.

At a sentencing hearing in November, Crown prosecutor Paul Adams said imposing the maximum penalty would amount to “a clear declaration of disapproval” of RCMP conduct that left its officers outgunned.

He asked that a $1-million penalty include a $100,000 fine to the court, $500,000 to the Universite de Moncton for memorial scholarships, $150,000 to educational trust funds for the children of the deceased officers, as well as other donations.

Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

Nine carfentanil deaths in Central Alberta in 2017

Alberta Health releases interim report

Vehicle dealer donates to Ronald McDonald House

Southside Dodge Chrysler Jeep lease donation worth $10,000

RDC instructor aims to help prevent animal-vehicle collisions in Alberta

New Alberta Wildlife Watch program monitors frequent roadkill locations

Picky eater workshop offered

Workshop designed to help parents limit mealtime battles with children

Hotels rooms for the Canadian Finals Rodeo on people's minds

Last year in Edmonton it attracted 90,000 visitors

Conservative MLAs slam NDP on health care

United Conservative Party calls out NDP for leaving Red Deer hospital off priority list

Trudeau commends women for speaking out on Brown, will address Hehr accusation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is saluting the courage of the women who… Continue reading

RDC chosen to host 2019 men's volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake's Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

