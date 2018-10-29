RDC alumni invited to annual general meeting Nov. 1

The Red Deer College Alumni Association invites past students to its annual general meeting on Thursday.

In 1988, a handful of graduates started the group, and now, 30 years later, the volunteer-led organization continues to support current students and connect thousands of alumni.

“All of us on the alumni board were once students at Red Deer College, so we have a great appreciation for RDC and for the positive impacts it’s had on our lives,” says association chair Scott Hucal, who took the business administration program.

“We have more than 70,000 alumni from RDC, and people have a great sense of pride in attending and a real sense of connection with this college, which was often the starting place for their careers.”

Membership in the association is automatic for students who have completed 30 credits, finished a trades program or completed a portion of it at RDC. Degree program students who transferred to complete their studies are also members.

In 2018, the association hosted events such as the Fine Wine and Food Festival and Perspectives: Canada in the World speaker series, featuring Tim Cook, with funds raised going toward student scholarships and bursaries.

Relationship building is another important element for association members.

“As a college, we are very proud of our alumni and the contributions that they have made as leaders and innovators in communities near and far,” says Paulette Hanna, vice-president academic.

“It’s incredible to consider the number of people whose lives have been positively impacted by our alumni, and this will continue to grow exponentially in the future.”

Thursday’s meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Details are available on RDC’s website.