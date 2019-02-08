Ceramic art by Trudy Golley. (Contributed photo).

RDC ceramics instructor speaks about creativity at free public seminar

Trudy Golley will make her presentation Monday in Margaret Parsons Theatre

Red Deer College ceramics instructor Trudy Golley will speak about her innovative practice at a public ART101 artist lecture on Monday, Feb. 11.

The B.C. native is recognized internationally as the developer of PaperPlaster mould-making and has created gold lustre artworks by adapting industrial methods to her art-making.

Golley will speak about various aspects of her work at 7:00 in the Margaret Parsons Theatre at Red Deer College. The session is free of charge and open to the public.

Golley studied at the Alberta College of Art and the University of Calgary (BFA). She attended the Winter Cycle Ceramics Residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts, and went on to graduate studies at the University of Tasmania (MFA) in Hobart, Australia.

She’s done ceramic residencies, presented lectures and workshops in Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Hong Kong and Malta. Golley has instructed at the Alberta College of Art and Design, the University of Calgary, the University of Tasmania, the University of Manitoba and the Kootenay School of the Arts.

