RDC conference offers career insight

Sessions offer tips on how to make jump from school to work world

Red Deer College students will get career-relevant insight from industry experts at Thursday’s Backpacks to Briefcases conference.

Through a full day of planned sessions on a variety of topics, students will have the opportunity to connect with, and learn from, each other, as well as community leaders, industry experts and RDC alumni.

Backpacks to Briefcases offers Red Deer College students learning opportunities in a conference setting, and is structured to mirror the types of conferences they may attend in their future careers. The annual professional development opportunity is open to all RDC students.

Students can select break-out sessions that resonate with their personal and career goals. Session topics include: entrepreneurship, community engagement, employment standards, and financial awareness.

Students will also learn how to sell themselves and their skills during the hiring process, with tips on resume writing, interview skills, and networking.

Todd Hirsch, ATB Financial’s Chief Economist, as this year’s keynote speaker. He will share with RDC students inspiring stories and information gathered during his more than 20-year career in various organizations in Alberta.

The conference starts at 9:30 a.m. and takes place at Welikoklad Event Centre Theatre. For more information go to www.rdc.ab.ca

