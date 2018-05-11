RDC decision to cut music diploma program met with criticism

‘We knew it would be difficult,’ said president

Shutting down Red Deer College’s music diploma program had nothing to do with the switch to university status, but was based on falling enrolment, the college president says.

The decision, announced on Thursday, was met with emotional reactions and criticism from many of RDC staff and students.

“We knew it would be difficult. This is probably the most difficult decision we have ever made because of the value and experience” of the impacted faculty, said president Joel Ward.

He was referring to the three full-time music facility members who were let go, each after about 17 years at RDC. As well, the contracts of two sessional instructors were not renewed.

According to RDC’s faculty association president Ken Heather, the jobs of several part-time music department staff are still hanging. “They are still waiting to hear what will happen.” The second year of the program will continue in the fall, allowing students now taking music to get their diplomas, but no new students will be accepted.

Dwindling enrolment — only about 10 students in the first year of the program and five to eight in the second year — made the program unsustainable, said Ward. He added this decline was going on for more than 20 years. A previous attempt to shutter program in 1997, was reversed by the college board after much community protest.

There’s no chance of a reprieve now. Realistically, Ward said RDC can’t compete with Grant MacEwan University’s music program, which received heavy investment and is popular with students across the province. He added the province is not in favour of spending additional resources so RDC can duplicate an already successful program available elsewhere.

He noted music will continue at RDC in other forms: Non-credit conservatory classes, RDC community bands, and some elective courses that will be offered to students in other disciplines. Ward is not sure what those will look like yet.

Heather described Thursday’s news as “a total shock,” saying “it was done very quickly and quietly” after the launch of the new computer animation program, starting this fall.

With RDC officially becoming a university, Heather said music department staff had thought their program would be changing, instead of being cut.

Laid-off piano instructor Dale Wheeler, said no staff were consulted before the program was shut down. He went into the morning meeting still thinking it would be “reinvented” to try to boost student enrolment.

Although Wheeler now plans to do more adjudicating and tutoring, he feels disappointed a unique, long-term program is ending — depriving Central Alberta students of a chance to learn music for credit, close to home.

He noted the irony, since the point of RDC becoming a university was to allow young people to gain a broader education within the region.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners
Next story
$10 million fraud case in court

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP cleared in arrest of wheelchair-user with broken leg

Man who used a wheelchair was arrested after police responded to a dispute in March 2017

RDC decision to cut music diploma program met with criticism

‘We knew it would be difficult,’ said president

$10 million fraud case in court

Red Deer man accused after 20-month investigation of bilking investors in Canada and U.S.

Survey showing support for SCS at Turning Point withheld from Red Deer council debate

Downtown Business Association says supervised consumpstion site survey was not reliable

Turning Point starts online supervised consumption site petition

The groups hopes to sway Red Deer city council

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors fire head coach Dwane Casey after second-round playoff exit

TORONTO — Masai Ujiri called firing Dwane Casey the most difficult thing… Continue reading

Red Deer Public Schools to add nine mental health practitioners

RDPS board of trustees approves 2018-19 budget

Central Alberta RCMP use forensics, public’s help to catch accused in armed robbery

Man arrested in Innisfail

Tessa Virtue helps lovestruck Michigan man get to N.L. to meet girlfriend

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Love will be in the air next week… Continue reading

Man charged with first-degree murder in 2006 Eckville killing found dead

A man accused of the 2006 murder of an Eckville man has… Continue reading

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the… Continue reading

Cancer docs feel unprepared, but recommend marijuana anyway

SEATTLE — Nearly half of U.S. cancer doctors who responded to a… Continue reading

Former star athletes agree to donate brains after death for concussion research

TORONTO — Kerrin Lee-Gartner spent years hurtling down mountains, often paying the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month