RDC Faculty Recital offers a remedy for the winter blues

Free concert is presented Saturday at Arts Centre

Celebrate Groundhog Day by letting some soothing music chase away the winter blues.

The Red Deer College Faculty Recital is on Saturday, Feb. 2, on the Mainstage at the Arts Centre.

Everyone is welcome to hear music faculty and friends challenge the weather-predicting groundhog, Balzac Billy’s, claim on winter: “Let our solo and chamber works set your ears ablaze with an eclectic mosaic of music, both past and present.”

Organizers say the concert will offer a vivid contrast “to mid-winter’s bluster.”

The 7:30 p.m. recital is free to the public. |