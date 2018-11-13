RDC joins Colleges Alberta partnership supporting Canadian Armed Forces Reservists

Red Deer College is one of 12 Alberta post-secondary institutions supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Reservists.

The group of 12 institutions signed a memorandum of understanding supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Reservists who are college employees or students.

The services of Canadian Reservists may be required by the Department of National Defence while having work or study commitments at RDC, or partnered colleges. Leave may be granted under this memorandum, securing their employment and accommodating their studies until they return.

“It is really important if Reservists get called to duty, or have opportunities to train, our institutions support them,” says Joel Ward, RDC President & CEO, on behalf of Colleges Alberta. “There were some formal policies in place but we decided as a group of Alberta colleges to make a strong statement through a MOU, supporting Reservists in our institutions, whether they are students or employees.”

Of the approximately 90,000 dedicated men and women serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, 26,000 are Reservists. About 30 per cent of those Reservists are students. As needed, several accommodations will be available for these learners. Tests and assignments can be rescheduled, and a program may be deferred during a lengthy deployment.

As Commander of 41 Canadian Brigade Group (41 CBG), Colonel Eppo van Weelderen, recognizes the importance and value of this formal agreement. “This collaboration among the Alberta colleges is paramount to continue the development of educated, hard-working and strong leaders for Canada,” he says. “This will help provide the necessary supports to our soldiers as they fulfill their duties serving our nation, in our communities and abroad.”

Forty-one CBG is one of three Army Reserve formations within 3rd Canadian Division. Made up of nine units and a brigade headquarters in Calgary, 41 CBG has seen the number of reserve soldiers increase by nearly 10 per cent the past two years, to approximately 1,600 reserve soldiers garrisoned in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Red Deer and Yellowknife. Ninety per cent of the soldiers serve part-time.

Maria Anderson, RDC Technician Parts Instructor, has taught at Red Deer College since 2013. She has previously been granted leave by RDC to fulfill her duties as a Reservist. The support from RDC, along with this formal agreement accommodating all Reservists in this group of Alberta colleges, will allow for future development.

“I am grateful to have an employer who encourages my career in the Canadian Army Reserves,” says Anderson. “Knowing that I am supported if I have an opportunity for military training allows me to grow professionally and personally, in ways that benefit my whole community.”



