File photo

RDC launches Justice Studies Diploma program in September

Registration for the two year program is open in Red Deer

Red Deer College will offer a new Justice Studies Diploma starting in September.

Registration for the fall term is open and will continue until the program is full.

Torben Andersen, School of Arts and Sciences dean, said the program is first of its kind in Central Alberta.

The two-year program includes courses that cover a range of topics, such as the Canadian justice ￼system, the complex origins of crime and criminal behaviour, communication and conflict resolution. Students will also gain experience through a practicum, in the second year.

An official launch event for the diploma will take place May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Deer Bottling Forum. Attendees will have the chance to engage with college staff and local professionals who provided input to design the program.

￼Andersen said through the program, students will earn a credential that combines academic study and career-focused skills, preparing them for a wide range of employment opportunities or further education in the justice studies field.

“This program will emphasize knowledge and understanding of Indigenous peoples and their experiences with the justice system,” Andersen said. “This is in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action, and we’ve developed the program so that Indigenous perspectives will be threaded through all courses.”

Paulette Hanna, vice president academic, said the new program fills a unique niche in Central Alberta and provides students a starting place for a wide variety of rewarding careers in the justice sector.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side
Next story
Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Just Posted

Red Deer’s frustration with provincial health ministry boils over during SCS debate

‘We feel a portable unit could have been built by now’: Mayor

100 Men Red Deer seeks members

Next meeting on June 4

Red Deer gym teacher introduces inclusive, novel ways of keeping students active

Jonathan Mauro is “humbled” by provincial award

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Sylvan Lake considering cannabis ban

Recreational marijuana use is expected to be legalized by late summer

WATCH: Red Deer RCMP talk to high school students about drinking and driving

MADD, RCMP and Emergency Services hold presentation at Notre Dame High School Thursday

B.C. heading to court in Alberta to stop fuel restriction law, may seek damages

VICTORIA — Tensions over the Trans Mountain pipeline increased Thursday with British… Continue reading

‘Excited and scared’: Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

HONOLULU — A volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island erupted anew Thursday with… Continue reading

Canadian expats in London celebrate royal wedding, empathize with Markle’s move

LONDON — Although Joanna Newman hasn’t lived in Canada for nearly 20… Continue reading

Summer workshop series at Red Deer College taps into people’s creative side

A wide range of workshops offered at Red Deer College this summer… Continue reading

Day with the Braves a chance for young Red Deer baseball players to learn

It takes place at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on June 9

Central Alberta Women’s Emergency Shelter executive director steps down

Ian Wheeliker will finish with CAWES May 31

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney is standing by his… Continue reading

CPP Fund posts 11.6% return thanks partly to last year’s stock markets surge

TORONTO — Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says the main fund it… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month