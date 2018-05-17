RDC launches Justice Studies Diploma program in September

Registration for the two year program is open in Red Deer

Red Deer College will offer a new Justice Studies Diploma starting in September.

Registration for the fall term is open and will continue until the program is full.

Torben Andersen, School of Arts and Sciences dean, said the program is first of its kind in Central Alberta.

The two-year program includes courses that cover a range of topics, such as the Canadian justice ￼system, the complex origins of crime and criminal behaviour, communication and conflict resolution. Students will also gain experience through a practicum, in the second year.

An official launch event for the diploma will take place May 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Red Deer Bottling Forum. Attendees will have the chance to engage with college staff and local professionals who provided input to design the program.

￼Andersen said through the program, students will earn a credential that combines academic study and career-focused skills, preparing them for a wide range of employment opportunities or further education in the justice studies field.

“This program will emphasize knowledge and understanding of Indigenous peoples and their experiences with the justice system,” Andersen said. “This is in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call to action, and we’ve developed the program so that Indigenous perspectives will be threaded through all courses.”

Paulette Hanna, vice president academic, said the new program fills a unique niche in Central Alberta and provides students a starting place for a wide variety of rewarding careers in the justice sector.



