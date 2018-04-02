File photo

RDC recognized with bronze for excellence in marketing

Red Deer College has been recognized for its marketing initiatives.

RDC’s Marketing & Communications department received a bronze Paragon Award in the Magazine category from the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR).

RDC won the award for Notebook, Red Deer College’s Alumni Magazine, which was published last spring.

“We are extremely honoured to be selected for this award,” says Joyce Fox, marketing & communications director. “This recognition is indicative of the expertise that RDC uses in all of its marketing and promotional pieces. We are fortunate that our partnerships with RDC Alumni Relations and Community Relations culminated with an award-winning Notebook magazine.”

The NCMPR Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in marketing and communications at community and technical colleges from across Canada, the United States and other countries. The awards are given annually, with judging conducted by 90 industry experts.

This award received by RDC’s marketing & communications department was presented March 18 at the annual NCMPR conference – this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

RDC is a member of NCMPR, and the marketing & communications team is honoured to have been selected for this award from among 243 colleges who submitted 1,940 entries in 53 categories.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo: Mustard Seed to serve Easter feast Monday evening
Next story
An atypical terror case comes to close with 20-year sentence

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month