RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

Red Deer College residence students will be temporarily housed in the residence at Olds College during the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Students will leave to make room for the 3,600 athletes that will be coming to Red Deer. Photo supplied

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus, will be temporarily housed at Olds College next year.

When the Canada Winter Games come to Red Deer in 2019, about 3,600 athletes will stay on RDC campus. This would mean the students will have to stay somewhere else.

Trent Rix, director of ancillary and sports services at Red Deer College, said the situation is unique.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity (to be hosting the Games),” he said.

Students will be housed at Centennial Village at Olds College residences, a 450-suite residence building that opened in 2015. The private suites offer a double bed, a desk, a private washroom and internet service.

Rix said students will stay off RDC campus for about two weeks during the Games plus few days before and after, so staff can make the necessary arrangements to get the suites ready for both athletes and students.

He said all that will happen between February 8 and March 8. This will also be the time when students will get a two-week reading break unlike the traditional one week.

RDC is still trying to figure out how many students would need accommodations, as some of them may choose to stay with their family or a friend, said Rix. Students who choose to stay elsewhere for that month, won’t pay rent for that period.

“We’re still accepting students for next fall so we don’t have a final number,” he said.

Those who stay at Olds College will pay the same rent they do at RDC. They will have similar services available to them like food, student support and social opportunities.

College Housing Olds Corp (CHOC), is a third party operator of on-campus housing at Olds College. Tanya Kure, CHOC’s vice president said the college is happy to offer an alternative to support the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer.

“It is very important to us that both RDC and Olds College students feel like their time in residence enhanced their overall student experience and the integration between the two student groups is a positive one,” said Kure.

There will be a free shuttle service between Olds and Red Deer, running several times a day, so students can go back and forth, said Rix.

Students will have safe storage options to leave their belongings behind and only take what’s needed for the length of time they’re gone, said Rix.

RDC campus accommodates about 550 students in its residences. The athletes will stay on campus in groups of two: 1,800 each.

“We will be transitioning our residence units to accommodate more beds to accommodate all those athletes,” he said.



