Morris Flewwelling, chair of the RDC Board of Governors. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel Ward’s position by next June.

The new leader of Red Deer College needs to possess a long list of qualifications, said Morris Flewwelling, chair of the RDC Board of Governors.

“He needs to be able to carry the momentum and have some serious jam,” Flewwelling added. In other words, he has to be strongly entrepreneurial and have experience in carrying an institution through a major transitional time.

Red Deer College, the largest college in Alberta, is turning into a university. “We have a plan,” said Flewwelling, but the new president needs to be able to execute that plan “and do it athletically, on time, and on budget.”

The head-hunting firm, Leaders International, is expected to deliver a long list of potential candidates to the college board by January. A short list is expected by March. Flewwelling believes candidates are being sought across North America and beyond.

He feels it’s important that the new president understands the comprehensive, diverse nature of the college, has established relationships with government and the private sector — and can develop those with RDC’s students, faculty and the broader community.

The hope is to have a new president by June so that Ward can help with the transition over the summer.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery
Next story
Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

Just Posted

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Mirror fire prompts reminder for homeowners

Fireplace and wood stove inspections recommended

Discussing the soldiers behind the First World War

Dr. Tim Cook spoke at Red Deer College twice Thursday

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

LOS ANGELES — Jewelry with the toxic metal cadmium is showing up… Continue reading

With few seeing second act for Sears, company shares routed

NEW YORK — Sears is being pummeled before the opening bell on… Continue reading

Russian rocket failure raises questions for launch of Canadian astronaut

MONTREAL — Russia says it is suspending manned space launches pending a… Continue reading

Parti Quebecois add 10th seat at legislature after judicial recount in Gaspe

QUEBEC — The Parti Quebecois has added a tenth seat at the… Continue reading

#MeToo encouraging for young Canadian females, survey suggests

TORONTO — A majority of Canadian girls and young women have found… Continue reading

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Most Read