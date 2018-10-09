Red Deer College (Advocate file photo).

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Red Deer College will be cannabis free.

When marijuana is legalized Oct. 17, the college will be restricting its use across its campuses — including all residences.

“Becoming completely cannabis free is the best way to ensure the health, safety and wellness for the diverse groups of people at our campuses,” says Shelley Ralston, one of the school’s vice-presidents.

The majority of areas on the college’s campuses fall within the City of Red Deer’s recently updated Smoke Free Bylaw, which prohibits consuming cannabis in public.

The exception is RDC’s residences, which are considered private living accommodation. However, as RDC is the landlord, it can prohibit smoking — including cannabis — in its buildings and properties.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly, as we recognize that people live on campus and that cannabis will be legal in Canada,” says Ralston.

With families living on campus and children attending the RDC preschool and kindergarten, “we have established that going cannabis free is the best way to serve our entire college community.”

Ralston notes that safety was an important consideration in the decision. Since students and staff frequently operate equipment and use chemicals in shops and labs, creating a weed-free campus is a way the college will provide a safe place for people to learn and work, she said.

RDC will have harm reduction supports available for people experiencing medical issues or those looking to cease use of addictive substances.

