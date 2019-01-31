RDC will take part in Winter Walk Day Feb. 6

The Be Fit For Life Centre at RDC will once again participate in Winter Walk Day on Feb. 6.

Winter Walk Day is an annual province-wide event that promotes healthy lifestyles for the whole family. All Albertans are encouraged to celebrate winter by bundling up and getting outside for at least 15 minutes of walking.

Everyone is welcome to join the walk, including schools, seniors’ centres, commuters, individuals and families from noon to 12:30 p.m. at RDC. Participants are invited to gather outside the main doors.

Winter Walk Day is organized by SHAPE, an Alberta-wide non-profit organization that promotes the Active and Safe Routes to Schools programs throughout Alberta, and encourages students to walk or bike to school on a regular basis.

Participants of all ages in central Alberta can register for Winter Walk Day. Record and report walking minutes at SHAPE’s website at shapeab.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter