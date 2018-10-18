RDC wins big at marketing conference

College won nine awards at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations Conference

Red Deer College’s marketing and communications initiatives picked up nine awards at a recent conference.

The honours were handed out Oct. 11 at the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations District 7 Conference in Boise, Idaho.

RDC won five gold, three silver and one bronze medallion.

District 7 is comprised of post-secondary institutions from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan and Yukon Territory.

The National Council for Marketing and Public Relations has more than 1,700 members from nearly 650 colleges across Canada and the United States.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter