RDC’s proposed animation, film and theatre programs are gaining attention

Nearly 300 prospective students are on the “interest” list for two new Red Deer College programs that have yet to be approved by the province.

Jason Frizzell, Dean of RDC’s School of Creative Arts, is waiting to get clearance from Alberta Advanced Education to launch a brand-new animation program and a combined film, theatre and live performance program.

He said he is “very optimistic” that government approval will come by spring, so the programs can start in September.

Although no official application process or waiting list can be started until the programs are green lighted, RDC is putting prospective students on an “interest list” which has grown to almost 300 names.

This is very encouraging, since both programs have limited enrolment, said Frizzell. The animation would have spots for only 18 first-year students because of the specialized equipment required.

The Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment program would have room for about 80 first-year students. It would replace both the existing Motion Picture Arts and Theatre programs, combining both disciplines. The Live Entertainment part refers to production training for the operation of lights and audio at various live events.

Frizzell said an adjudication team of educators and industry professionals toured the college before Christmas, reviewed the course proposals, and sent back a list of recommendations.

So far, he only received feedback on the animation program,and said no major changes were requested. The “pretty minor tweaks and adjustments” sought by adjudicators are now being carried out, he added.

A professional animator has already been hired to develop the program. A second instructor would be needed before it can run, said Frizzell. He noted no new staffers are needed for the film and theatre program, which can be offered with existing RDC instructors.

Both new programs would require entrance auditions and/or interviews, and would give graduates applied degrees, which the college is already allowed to offer.

While Alberta Advanced Education has not announced a decision yet on RDC’s application to gain full degree-granting status, administrators hope to hear by the end of the month.

Frizzell believes the new courses will “set us up nicely for demonstrating we’re a mature institution and have the capacity to offer a full range of degrees.”



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

