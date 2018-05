Police officers with rifles were seen in the Morrisroe neighbourhood in Red Deer Monday morning. RCMP were responding to what turned out to be a false firearms-related complaint. (Contributed photo by Dale Haigh).

Some Morrisroe residents were alarmed to see police officers with heavy rifles in their neighbourhood early Monday.

Red Deer RCMP responded in force to a firearms-related complaint in Morrisroe at about 7:30 a.m.

Ten police cruisers arrived prepared to deal with a potentially dangerous perpetrator, but a subsequent investigation showed the complaint had no basis.

”Based on the circumstances, no charges were laid,” said a police spokesperson.