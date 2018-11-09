Recent check show drivers failing to protect their vehicles

Lock it and Lose it event at Parkland Mall in Red Deer

A recent Lock it or Lose it campaign found only 35 per cent of drivers took action to make their vehicles less tempting to criminals. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Only 55 out of 155 vehicles at Parkland Mall passed the Lock it or Lose it test on Oct. 30.

Red Deer RCMP Const. Derek Turner said only 35 per cent of drivers in the lot took action to make their vehicles less tempting to criminals.

“The numbers are disappointing – cash, purses, cell phones and other valuables were left in plain sight in almost a third of the vehicles checked, as well as an unsecured dirt bike in the back of a truck that could have been stolen in seconds,” Turner said.

“Many smash and grab crimes are preventable, and on that day volunteers saw many clear cases of people not meeting the police halfway. And that people continue to leave keys in their vehicles is astonishing.”

He said stolen vehicles are a danger to everyone on the road and are often used to commit more crimes.

Red Deer RCMP said officers and Citizens on Patrol volunteers did visual inspections of parked vehicles that day as part of the ongoing public education campaign.

They did not try doors or touch vehicles, other than to leave a report card at the vehicle, flagging temptations that might encourage a thief to break into the vehicle or try to steal it.

Among the vehicles checked — two had visible keys left inside, 25 had possessions or cash in plain view, 10 had electronics on visible display, and 17 had a garage door opener in plain view.

Police said visible garage door openers are a temptation because thieves will smash vehicle windows in order to steal garage door openers, which they can then use to access the garage – and the residence itself — if a connecting door is left unlocked.

During Lock it or Lose it checks, vehicle owners also get reminders about expired or soon-to-expire registration, and volunteers flag issues such as cracked windshields or a note that the vehicle appeared to have been left unlocked.

Five Lock it or Lose it events were done in 2017, and five so far in 2018.



