Record 65 nominees for Business of the Year Awards

This year’s Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Awards will be the biggest one ever.

There are a record 65 nominees for five categories at the annual awards, which take place Oct. 17 at the Red Deer College Arts Centre.

Robin Bobocel, chamber CEO, said they are very pleased with the number of nominees.

“It’s a higher number than last year and last year was a record number,” he said. “It shows us the business community in Red Deer and Central Alberta is a vibrant one.”

Nominations for the awards closed Friday.

Five awards will be handed out; awards for businesses with 1-10, 11-20 and 21-plus full-time employees, a Young Entrepreneur award and, for the first time, a non-profit business award.

“Not-for-profits, despite not being able to make a profit, are still businesses. They employ people and provide supports to families, whether it’s their clients or those they hire. I think it’s well overdue they see some sort of recognition,” Bobocel said.

Bobocel said the event has found its way onto the calendar of community decision-makers.

“One of the things we try to do is provide access to the politicians and decision-makers in the community. This event is great for that,” he said.

Nominees and winners get a bump in business almost immediately, he added.

“Most of our members are small businesses and they don’t have a lot of time to tell everyone how great their business is. This is an opportunity for us to to that on their behalf and brag a bit about what they’ve done and what they offer,” Bobocel said.

The chamber and community always look forward to the awards, said Bobocel.

“We plan 11 months for this this event – we put a lot of resources, time and energy into it,” he said. “We’re really proud of it and the feedback we get from the community, whether it be social media or phone calls, show people are excited for it.”

Bobocel said the chamber will make some changes to this year’s event.

“We’re going to shake it up and keep people engaged. I can’t give any more details … but we will have something a little different as far as the theme and feel of the event go,” he said.

The first Business of the Year Awards were held in 1990.

For more information, and to see past winners, visit www.reddeerchamber.com/business-of-the-year.



