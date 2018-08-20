Record number of people attended Saturday’s Drag Show and Dance hosted by Central Alberta Pride Society. At the show they saw various performers including Las Vegas Britney Spears impersonator and superstar drag queen Derrick Barry. Photo via Facebook/Central Alberta Pride

Record number of people attend Drag Show and Dance in Red Deer

Central Alberta Pride Week wraps up

Central Alberta Pride Week wrapped up Saturday night with a record number of people attending this year’s Drag Show and Dance.

Close to 1,000 people attended the show at Sheraton Red Deer Hotel – double than last year’s 500.

Serge Gingras, board chair of Central Alberta Pride Society, said tickets were sold out two days before the event.

Judging by the increase in numbers at the weeklong events, support for Central Alberta Pride Week is growing, said Gingras.

“When you go from 500 to 1,000 – there’s new people who are coming,” he said.

Gingras said people came to see Las Vegas Britney Spears impersonator and superstar drag queen Derrick Barry, but also to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“The growing number (people) of not only the LGBTQ+ community, but the number of allies who attended the event Saturday night is growing.”

The number of sponsors and corporations that want to be part of Pride Week is also on the rise – and it has been for the past three years.

Gingras said the drag show and Pride in the Park are “well attended” events.

More than 700 people attended Pride in the Park event this year despite cooler temperatures and rainy conditions, said Gingras.

For the third year, Central Alberta Pride Society painted Fargeys Rainbow Crosswalk located on both the east and west side of the Ross Street and Gaetz Avenue intersection.

It’s the third year for the rainbow crosswalks. This year the paint was allowed more time to cure before it was exposed to traffic, which meant the crosswalks stayed bright and colourful longer.

Gingras said the crosswalks have tire marks on them, but they were in “much better shape this year.”

Sunday’s Fruit Float – a floating Pride Parade was cancelled due to smoky conditions and poor air quality in Central Alberta. The event was also cancelled last year.

Gingras said the society will meet in a couple of weeks to debrief and discuss any changes to the week-long event line up for next year.


