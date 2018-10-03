Recounts in N.B. that could influence which party controls legislature

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Recounts are being held today in two New Brunswick ridings, including one Saint John district where a lawyer for the Progressive Conservative candidate alleged voting irregularities.

Attorney Matthew Letson alleges that about 40 electors voted twice in the riding of Saint John Harbour, which was won by the Liberals by a 10-vote margin.

A court application was filed with the Court of Queen’s Bench in Saint John on Monday, but was withdrawn the next day and could be re-filed after the results of the judicial recount and the official results of the election are filed.

A recount will also take place in a Moncton court for the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar, which was won by the Green party by fewer than 25 votes over the Liberals.

A shift of even a single seat could bear on which political party eventually gains control of the New Brunswick legislature after the unusual results of the Sept. 24 election.

The Tories, led by Blaine Higgs, won 22 seats in the 49-seat legislature last week — one more than the Liberals led by Premier Brian Gallant.

Neither party has enough seats for a majority, and both leaders have been trying to gain support from the third parties holding the balance of power, with the Greens and the right-leaning People’s Alliance each holding three seats.

